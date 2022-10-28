Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.09-$1.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.6 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 69,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,124. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 595,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

