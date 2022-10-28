Retirement Group LLC Acquires 28,555 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 63,764 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,935. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

