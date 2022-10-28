Retirement Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.15. 82,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,998. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

