Retirement Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.5% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,987. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

