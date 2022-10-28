Retirement Group LLC Purchases 915 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.81. The company had a trading volume of 59,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.12. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

