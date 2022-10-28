Revain Price Hits $0.0007 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Revain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $62.21 million and $422,993.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,179.68 or 0.30653564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

