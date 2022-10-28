Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Raised to Buy at Cheuvreux

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.50 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Rexel Stock Performance

Shares of Rexel stock remained flat at $16.65 during midday trading on Friday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

