Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$41.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.41. The firm has a market cap of C$549.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2,405.50.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

