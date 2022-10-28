Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$41.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.41. The firm has a market cap of C$549.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2,405.50.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
