Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

