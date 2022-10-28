Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,373,000 after buying an additional 940,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,550,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,374,000 after buying an additional 499,263 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.