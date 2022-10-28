RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 349,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,361,613 shares.The stock last traded at $1.33 and had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 663.0% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,000 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

