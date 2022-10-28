Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,668 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Roblox worth $69,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

