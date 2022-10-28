Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Roche Trading Down 2.0 %

Roche stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.23. Roche has a 52-week low of $299.01 and a 52-week high of $430.00.

Get Roche alerts:

About Roche

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.