Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Roche Trading Down 2.0 %
Roche stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.23. Roche has a 52-week low of $299.01 and a 52-week high of $430.00.
About Roche
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHVF)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.