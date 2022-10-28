Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock worth $156,287,112 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 68.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 67.0% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 102,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

