Round Dollar Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.93 Billion (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $68,962.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $13.37 or 0.00064676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.63 or 0.31144511 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.