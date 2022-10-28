Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$12.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FIX lowered shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins lowered Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

