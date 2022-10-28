Royal Bank of Canada Trims Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Target Price to C$16.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acadian Timber to C$17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadian Timber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.50.
Acadian Timber Price Performance
Acadian Timber stock opened at C$15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.20 million and a P/E ratio of 16.32. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$14.75 and a one year high of C$19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.28.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Featured Articles
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.