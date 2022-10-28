Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.18-3.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.65-$15.85 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.4 %

R stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.70. 614,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,291. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

