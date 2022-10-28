Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 91.2% in October

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Safran Trading Down 1.5 %

SAFRY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 324,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. Safran has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAFRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Further Reading

