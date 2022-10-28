Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.60

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.
Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
