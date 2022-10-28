Santos FC Fan Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $52.66 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $11.57 or 0.00055890 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $52.66 million and approximately $30.41 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.31244522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

