Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Down 5%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 5,844,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,330,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Scirocco Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

