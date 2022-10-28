Scotiabank Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$6.50

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPUF remained flat at $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

