Scotiabank Trims Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price to C$35.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HMCBF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $18.61 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

