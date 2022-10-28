SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $49.59 on Friday. SEA has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $366.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

