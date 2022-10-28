Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.06

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 4094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $58,374,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $47,831,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $7,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

