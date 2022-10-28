Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

STX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 45,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.