Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.05)-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.05-$0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,536. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

