Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $205.28. 123,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $245.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

