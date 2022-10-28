Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 30,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.