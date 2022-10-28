Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Sun Communities
In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sun Communities Trading Up 1.5 %
Sun Communities stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 30,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.47.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sun Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.
