Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $16.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.27. 114,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,780. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

