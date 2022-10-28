Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $19.03 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.55. The company had a trading volume of 209,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

