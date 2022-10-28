Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 150.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.5% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.39. 1,592,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,333,236. The stock has a market cap of $342.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

