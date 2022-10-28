Seiren Games Network (SERG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,677.00

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $17,677.00 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.92 or 0.30875956 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars.

