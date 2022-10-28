Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Up 36.1% in October

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 548,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

SRTS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 185,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,266. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 61.26% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,703.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $1,126,852. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

