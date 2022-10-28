ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $415.67 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.78 and a 200-day moving average of $448.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $450,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $450,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,393 shares of company stock worth $12,856,570 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.82.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

