Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 2,549 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 222,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 396,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $990,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.14. 59,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.47% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

