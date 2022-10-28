Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,612 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,612 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.69.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 77,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,434,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

