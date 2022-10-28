Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,614 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,375,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,111 shares of company stock worth $1,682,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

