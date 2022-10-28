Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target at UBS Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on Shell in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,929.60 ($35.40).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of LON:SHEL traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,414.50 ($29.17). 8,759,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,378,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,297.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,228.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.91 billion and a PE ratio of 573.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

