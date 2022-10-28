Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New GBX 2,761 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,119.38.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. 416,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $7,187,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

