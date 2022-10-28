Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.30.

NYSE SHOP opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

