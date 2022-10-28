Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).
GSK opened at GBX 1,412.60 ($17.07) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,216.67. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,355.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,591.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
