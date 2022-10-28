Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSKGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at GBX 1,412.60 ($17.07) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,216.67. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,355.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,591.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666 in the last ninety days.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GSK (LON:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.