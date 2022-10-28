Short Interest in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Drops By 97.0%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17,757.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,061,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on 9 Meters Biopharma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance

NMTR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 128,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,228. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $32.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.50. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

