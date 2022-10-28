Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Expands By 27.8%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGGY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 142,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,371. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.