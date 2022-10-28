Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Decreases By 53.3%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BANDAI NAMCO in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded down 0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 33.04. 25,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,497. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of 31.05 and a 52 week high of 42.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 35.37.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.