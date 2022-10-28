Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Decreases By 38.1%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BetterLife Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 82,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,495. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About BetterLife Pharma

