Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Decreases By 38.1%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BetterLife Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 82,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,495. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

About BetterLife Pharma

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.