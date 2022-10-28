Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Expands By 56.6%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the September 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Bonterra Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.