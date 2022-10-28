Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Decreases By 91.7%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $8.23 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

