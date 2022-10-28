Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Grows By 34.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,520,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 107,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.2 %

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

NYSE CCL opened at $8.65 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

